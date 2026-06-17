Road scheduled to close in Washington County for pipe replacement work

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road in Washington County will be closed for over a month.

PennDOT said Route 4037 (Noblestown Road) will be closed between Route 980 (Lincoln Avenue) and Route 4012 (Johns Avenue) in Robinson Township.

That stretch of road will close on June 24 and is expected to last until the end of July.

PennDOT said Department Force Crews will be replacing a pipe in that area.

A detour will be in place along Route 4012 (Johns Avenue) to Route 980.

Drivers are asked to follow posted signs and proceed safely.

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