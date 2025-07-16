Road in Slippery Rock Borough closed after truck hauling oversized load brings down wires

SLIPPERY ROCK BOROUGH, Pa. — A Butler County road is closed after a truck hauling an oversized load brought wires down.

New Castle Street (Route 108) in Slippery Rock Borough is shut down between the intersections of I-79, Centerville Pike/South Main Street/Grove City Road and North Main Street/Mercer Road while crews work to reset a pole and multiple utility lines.

PennDOT said that to detour from the north of Slippery Rock, drivers should:

Use North Main Street/Mercer Road north to Route 208.

Turn left to travel west to I-79 South interchange.

Travel south on I-79 to the Exit 105 Slippery Rock Route 108.

Drivers to the south of Slippery Rock will reverse the directions.

Detour signs will be posted.

It’s unknown when the road will reopen, but PennDOT said the closure will be in effect for “the duration of today.”

