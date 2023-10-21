Road work on Pennsylvania Turnpike near New Stanton to begin Monday

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced road work that will lead to travel delays next week.

Starting Monday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m., crews will close the right westbound lane of a bridge on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at milepost 75.63.

The closure is located just before the New Stanton interchange.

Crews will be doing a deck joint repair on the bridge.

Work is expected to last until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

