Roadwork to shut down busy Jefferson Hills street for months

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A 3-month-long closure is about to start on an Allegheny County roadway that sees over 3,000 drivers daily.

Chamberlain Road between Gill Hall Road and Shenandoah Drive in Jefferson Hills is slated to close at 7 a.m. on March 10. The closure is expected to last into June.

Per Allegheny County Public Works, the closure will allow crews to replace a culvert, conduct roadway repairs and install guide rail, signs and pavement markings.

During the roadwork, traffic will be detoured on Gill Hall Road and Old Clairton Road. Residents who live near and within the closure area will maintain access to their homes at all times.

Allegheny County Public Works reports that, on average, 3,402 drivers use Chamberlain Road each day.

