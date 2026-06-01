Robert Morris University’s athletic director resigns

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The athletic director of Robert Morris University is resigning.

A press release shared by RMU on Monday said that Chris King was stepping down from his role as vice president and director of athletics.

King has been the Colonials’ AD since 2019.

In a statement, King said:

“It has been an honor to serve my alma mater as the Vice President and Director of Athletics at Robert Morris University, and I am proud of what this program and its student-athletes have accomplished during my tenure.

“After careful reflection, I have decided to step down from my role to pursue new professional opportunities. The administration and I have mutually agreed that this is the right moment for a clean, positive transition as we both move into our next chapters.

“To the coaches, staff, and student-athletes at RMU: you have my deepest respect and admiration. What you do every day matters, and I am a better leader for having worked alongside you. College athletics is being remade in real time, and I am genuinely excited about what comes next. The best work is still ahead.”

Robert Morris University President Dr. Michelle Patrick thanked King for his contributions.

“We are proud of the work our student athletes have done both in competition and in the classroom under his leadership,” Patrick said.

A Robert Morris University spokesperson said a national search for King’s replacement is already underway.

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