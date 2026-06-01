Detectives release surveillance video in effort to solve murder of man sitting on front porch

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department is asking for help from the public in solving the murder of a man shot and killed on his front porch.

Walter Sloan, 40, was shot and killed while on the front porch of a home on Holmes Street in Wilkinsburg in November 2022. A woman and children were inside the home at the time of the shooting, when over a dozen rounds were fired.

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The Allegheny County Police Department has always said that more than one shooter was involved in the incident. The department released surveillance video on Monday that shows two men stopping at the porch where Sloan was and opening fire.

Detectives have not been able to identify the men.

Anyone with information on Sloan’s death is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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