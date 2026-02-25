Roberto Clemente Bridge to close 2 days this week for Special Olympics Polar Plunge Happy Hour

PITTSBURGH — The Roberto Clemente Bridge will close starting at noon on Thursday for the Special Olympics Polar Plunge Happy Hour.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Works announced the closure on Wednesday after granting an event permit to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Members of the public seeking specific details regarding the Happy Hour event are encouraged to contact List at 724-375-7515 or through email at clist@specialolympicspa.org. Information is also available on the official Pittsburgh Polar Plunge website.

The Roberto Clemente Bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27.

