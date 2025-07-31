Roberto Clemente Bridge to close for multiple days in August for inspection

PITTSBURGH — The Roberto Clemente Bridge is scheduled to close for multiple days in August.

The Department of Public Works said the Roberto Clemente (Sixth Street) Bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. on Monday, August 4, to 3 p.m. on Friday, August 8.

It will reopen for that weekend but will close during Pittsburgh Pirates games, as it usually does.

The bridge will close again from 6 a.m. on Monday, August 11, to 3 p.m. on Friday, August 15.

The closures are happening so that STV of Pittsburgh and Consor Engineers of South Fayette can inspect it.

Nearly 7,895 vehicles cross the bridge daily. They are now asked to follow a detour along Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) Bridge and Isabella Street.

The bridge was last inspected in 2023.

