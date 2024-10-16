Robinson Township in Washington County votes to change police departments

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Robinson Township, Washington County leaders voted two to one on a new police department.

McDonald Boro has been patrolling Robinson Township for 20 years and their contract expires this year.

The township manager told Channel 11 it’s a decision they didn’t take lightly.

Our evaluation process for choice of agency involved a combination of in-person interviews, polling, site visits and extensive consultations with the chiefs,” said Crystal Brown.

“I do feel like Mount Pleasant township, although it was a controversial choice for some residents, I think it was a responsible choice.”

The board received similar proposals from the North Fayette, McDonald, Smith and Mount Pleasant Departments.

One township supervisor voted for North Fayette Police, which the township manager said was a great option, but in a different county.

“We were blessed and spoiled for choice. Every agency was quality, and it was a joy to get to know the chiefs and get to know their operations. There wasn’t a bad pick in the bunch and that is the truth,” said Brown.

“We certainly do feel that Mount Pleasant has energy... they are on the grow, they have a very energic new chief.”

Mount Pleasant Chief Matthew Tharp gave Channel 11 a statement saying, “If the contracted service is finalized, we are excited at the opportunity to work with their community, visitors and business to provide professional police services as we do for our community now. We are fortunate enough to have five police officers who currently or previously worked for the municipality that previously covered Robinson Township, which will greatly aid in knowing many of their residents, streets and best routes to respond for emergencies in their community. "

Community members have been outspoken about the decision, with some embracing the chance and pushing for regionalization, others against the decision, and others want more questions answered.

“My concern with Mount Pleasant isn’t that they provide shoddy care... they wouldn’t. I don’t have any concerns with the services they provide. I google mapped it. It is 27 minutes from my kitchen island to the Mount Pleasant police station. I live in a rural area, I understand I’m not going to have a five to 10-minute response time, but 26 minutes is just unacceptable,” said Bulger, Robinson Township resident, Angela Greenslate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group