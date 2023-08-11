Rock, Reggae and Relief Festival returning to downtown Pittsburgh to benefit homeownership program

PITTSBURGH — A music festival that turns downtown Pittsburgh into an oasis of good vibes and great music returns later in August.

The Piatt Family Foundation’s Rock, Reggae and Relief Festival returns for the sixth year on Aug. 19 on Forbes Avenue. The festival this year is raising money for Catapult’s Equity in Homeownership program.

The foundation says it’s lined up “some of the biggest names in rock reggae,” like Slighly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, Tropidelic and Roots of Creation. There will also be loal artists, like Keystone Vibe and FUBAR.

In between the bands, there will be a DJ to “keep the energy going.”

“This year we are so pumped about the Rock, Reggae & Relief line up,” said Lucas Piatt, CEO of Piatt Companies and Chair of the Piatt Family Foundation. “It’s an incredible event where people can come experience Downtown as a community with unity and feel good vibes while also raising money for a great cause.”

The fund the festival is raising money for is designed to support equity in homeownership opportunities for Black families.

