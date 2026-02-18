Rocks fall from hillside, closing PJ McArdle

PITTSBURGH — Fallen rocks have closed a major Pittsburgh roadway.

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure was first sent out to PJ McArdle Roadway to investigate reports of a landslide.

City officials tell us that there was no landslide, but rocks fell from the hillside onto PJ McArdle.

One person was hurt, but they were treated on scene and released.

PJ McArdle remains closed while DOMI inspects the hillside.

