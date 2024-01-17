Local

Rollover crash slows traffic on McKnight Road in McCandless

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Traffic moved slowly along McKnight Road in McCandless on Wednesday after a rollover crash.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the 9300 block of McKnight Road, in the area of Outback Steakhouse.

The scene was cleared around 4:15 p.m.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene saw an SUV flipped completely over. It’s not clear how many cars were involved in the crash.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

