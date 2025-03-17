Roof blown off building, trampoline tossed into wires during severe storms in Pittsburgh area

INDIANOLA, Pa. — Power has been out for a neighborhood in Indianola since early Sunday afternoon when a trampoline went from sitting in a backyard to hanging in utility wire. Now, people say it could be days before a crew can help.

Rachel Kim told Channel 11 that the disappearance of her family’s trampoline happened within seconds. She and her son were outside organizing shoes when they saw dark clouds and noticed the winds starting to pick up.

“All of a sudden the hail came, really big ones, and really strong gusts,” said Kim. “I’ve never seen this kind of strong wind. So, we just like hurried up because the wind was so strong, and then we checked outside in our backyard and the trampoline’s gone.”

The trampoline traveled from the backyard, over a neighbor’s roof, and into the hanging utility lines.

Winds were gusting to around 70 miles per hour around 1 p.m. in Indianola. Neighbor Tyler Orban said he watched it all from his window.

“At first it was a little scary because it was getting pretty wild out there so after that we kind of shut the door and went for the basement,” said Orban.”

Around the same time in New Kensington, a roof flew off a building.

Strong winds, severe storms blast Western Pennsylvania The storms ripped siding from houses and caused thousands of power outages. (WPXI/WPXI)

“They just fixed this probably about 3 or 4 years ago because the whole façade fell off the building,” said Rick Kelly, who lives down the street. “Now this comes in today and kind of peels the roof off and puts it like a sandwich. We are all in disbelief and shock about it.”

The building on Taylor and Locust Street was vacant at the time 60 mph winds ripped through the area.

There were no injuries reported from these incidents. Many people though, are still without power and are now waiting for help to arrive.

