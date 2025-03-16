Thousands experiencing power outages after severe storms in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without electricity after severe storms rolled through the Pittsburgh area.

As of 6:30 p.m., Duquesne Light Compay reports 5,070 power outages in the Pittsburgh area.

There are 4,597 power outages reported in Allegheny County and 120 in Beaver County.

As of 6:30 p.m., West Penn Power says over 98,000 people are experiencing outages in Pennsylvania. In our area, those outages include:

Allegheny County: 1,250 power outages

Armstrong County: 620 power outages

Fayette County: 13,550 power outages

Greene County: 3,211 power outages

Indiana County: 4,387 power outages

Somerset County: 1,583 power outages

Washington County: 3,847 power outages

Westmoreland County: 7,590 power outages

