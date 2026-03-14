Roofs ripped from homes in the City of Pittsburgh during strong winds

PITTSBURGH — Wicked wind caused some significant damage in the City of Pittsburgh.

In Brookline, the roof was ripped off a home on McNeilly Road.

“Apparently, my roof blew off,” Becky Kuchta said. She was at work when it happened.

“Shaken. Worried. My dog was okay, so that was good,” she said.

The home is a rental, and Becky says she’s had issues with the roof in the past.

“Blowing off was a surprise, but i knew it wasn’t good.”

Everything inside the home is fine. She, her son, and dog are spending the night at her parents’ house.

A few miles away in Carrick, Channel 11 was there as emergency workers took a look at part of a roof lying in the street and on the sidewalk.

Workers told us there were live wires among the debris.

In Lawrenceville, a roof was lifted off a house and onto power lines.

“We went for a nice dinner in this warm weather, came back and our poor neighbor’s roof is across the street, in the street, everywhere,” Heidi Newman said.

Pieces were dangling in the lines and debris was all over the sidewalk.

“I’ve never seen anyone’s roof fly off. I can say that,” she said.

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