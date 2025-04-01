Rooney: Steelers ‘feel pretty good’ they’ll land Aaron Rodgers

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said the team is getting good signs about where it stands with free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers, though no decision has been made yet.

Speaking at the close of the 2025 NFL owners meetings on Tuesday, Rooney admitted that he’s been surprised that things have taken as long as they have with the free agent quarterback, but the team continues to be confident he’ll eventually sign with the Steelers.

Rooney said he saw Rodgers choosing to work out with Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf on Monday as one of a number of positive signs the team has gotten that Rodgers will eventually sign in Pittsburgh.

“I would say it’s a good sign he wanted to do that,” Rooney said. “We keep hearing that he’s, I guess, headed in our direction. That seems to be all signs are positive so far. … We keep getting positive sort-of signals about it. I’d say we feel pretty good about it.”

