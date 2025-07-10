Roots Natural Kitchen delays Scott Township opening

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fast casual bowl eatery Roots Natural Kitchen has delayed the opening of its first South Hills location.

Roots was set to open its 1644 Cochran Road location in Scott Township on July 12, but a spokesperson for the company indicated that the opening has been pushed back two weeks to July 26. This is Roots’s first location in Pittsburgh to feature a drive-thru, which has caused the hold-up.

“This is our first drive-thru in Pittsburgh and we needed a little more time to ensure we’re absolutely ready to deliver the true Roots experience on day one for the South Hills,” Roots CEO Henry Borgeson said in a prepared statement.

