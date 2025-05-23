Roots Natural Kitchen set to open in Ross Township, expanding to South Hills

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fast casual eatery Roots Natural Kitchen has set May 31 as the grand opening for its Ross Township location. And it’s not the only new location the company has planned for Pittsburgh.

Roots will open its third location in Pittsburgh at 4885 McKnight Rd. on May 31. Beyond the imminent opening of Roots in Ross, the restaurant is set to open its first South Hills location later this year at 1644 Cochran Rd., a former Bruegger’s Bagels. A bowl restaurant chain launched in Charlottesville by a group of graduates from the University of Virginia, the restaurant slowly expanded to other universities in the north east before coming to Oakland and expanding to Bloomfield.

“Pittsburgh is the first city that we opened a non-university restaurant, two miles away on Liberty Avenue because we thought that was a nice jump where there’s the hospital and young folks over there,” Roots CEO Henry Borgeson said. “We took on our first major outside investment at the beginning of 2024 with the goal of expanding in the cities where we proved that there was a need for Roots with Pittsburgh being the primary one.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group