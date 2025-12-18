Ross Township approves tax increase for second straight year

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Municipalities across Allegheny County are moving to raise taxes.

Ross Township just approved a property tax increase for the second year in a row.

Commissioner Dan DeMarco says the county should be taking some of the blame. He says without a countywide property reassessment, it will be on municipalities to raise taxes.

“Something’s got to be done,” DeMarco said. “The county has got to, they’ve got to accept the fact that they can’t stick their head in the sand any longer on this. We have to get these properties reassessed.”

The last property reassessment in Allegheny County was back in 2012.

