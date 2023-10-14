Local

Ross Township road shut down while firefighters responded to ‘small fire’ at restaurant

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Shenanigans fire Firetrucks block Babcock Road while first responders attend to a fire at Shenanigans Bar & Grille.

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A busy Ross Township Road was temporarily shut down early Saturday afternoon while first responders were tackling a fire at a local business.

Both fire and police responded to Babcock Blvd around 12:30 p.m. Firefighters from several departments were responding to a report of a fire at Shenanigans Bar & Grille. Police were responding to help close down the roadway.

A firefighter told Channel 11 that there was a small fire with the fryers in the restaurant that they were able to knock down quickly. No one was hurt.

