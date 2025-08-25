Route 22 near Burgettstown shut down after crash involving tractor-trailer; 2 people hospitalized

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of U.S. Route 22 is shut down after a multi-vehicle crash that hospitalized two people.

A Washington County 911 supervisor says the crash at mile marker one on westbound Route 22 in Hanover Township was first reported at 6:13 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved, including a tractor-trailer that overturned.

Two people were taken to area hospitals, with one going by medical helicopter.

PennDOT advises that all lanes of Route 22 are closed between Exit PA 18 - Florence/Burgettstown and the West Virginia line.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

