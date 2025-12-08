Water main break floods busy Route 51 in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — A large water main break flooded part of Route 51 on Sunday.

The Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company said the water main break happened on Route 51 between Marylea Avenue and Greenlee Road.

Firefighters said part of the road is buckled.

The road was shut down in both directions until about 8:35 p.m., when it was reopened in the southbound direction. PennDOT said the restrictions improved again at 9:01 p.m. when the northbound side was reopened to a single lane of traffic.

Pennsylvania American Water said service is expected to be restored to customers by Monday morning.

