TEAM 11 COVERAGE: Everything you need to know about the second day of the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The second day of the NFL Draft has come to an end. Channel 11 reporters spent the day at the various footprints of the draft, learning new stories about the biggest event in Pittsburgh’s history.

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh NFL Draft Day 2

Here’s everything that happened during the second day of the NFL Draft:

Pittsburgh Steelers make four picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers added four players to their roster on Friday. Click here for a list of everyone that they picked up.

Acrisure Stadium offers family-friendly atmosphere for fans to watch draft on the big screen

Thousands of NFL fans filled Acrisure Stadium to watch the draft in Pittsburgh.

It was a family-friendly atmosphere where we saw kids playing their own game of football on the Steelers home field.

For many, this is the first opportunity they’ve had to step foot on the Steelers grass. Thursday, Acrisure Stadium welcomed fans for round one of the draft and Friday for rounds 2 and 3.

Channel 11 spoke with some fans who said the environment was so positive when they were there last night that they decided to come back tonight. We also asked them about the Steelers picks.

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Acrisure Stadium offers family-friendly atmosphere for fans to watch draft on the big screen Thousands of NFL fans filled Acrisure Stadium to watch the draft in Pittsburgh.

Channel 11: One-on-one with Governor Shapiro about the NFL Draft, Pittsburgh upgrades

Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle spoke with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on Friday.

Earle asked Shapiro about the record-setting first day of the NFL draft in Pittsburgh.

“Unbelievable, man, I said hundreds of thousands were going to show up, and they were going to fall in love with Pittsburgh,” Shapiro said.

Governor Josh Shapiro at Arts Landing, the day after the opening night record crowd at the NFL draft in Pittsburgh.

It’s been a long time coming for Shapiro, who told Earle he began courting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell several years ago.

“I pushed Roger hard over the last three years to get this done. Actually, at the Eagles’ Super Bowl, I was pushing Roger to make sure he came here,” Shapiro said. “I think this has exceeded even his expectation and so I’m grateful for Commissioner Goodell for believing in Western Pennsylvania and giving us this shot, and of course, I’m so thankful to the Rooney family to put forth this iconic franchise front and center for the draft.”

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Channel 11: One-on-one with Governor Shapiro about the NFL Draft, Pittsburgh upgrades Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle spoke with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on Friday.

Bret Michaels, Wiz Khalifa perform before NFL Draft picks on Friday

It was an electric afternoon in the North Shore as a live musical performance was held on the Draft Stage before picks were made on Friday.

Bret Michaels and Wiz Khalifa performed for thousands of fans.

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Bret Michaels, Wiz Khalifa perform before NFL Draft picks on Friday It was an electric afternoon in the North Shore as a live musical performance was held on the Draft Stage before picks were made on Friday.

Pittsburgh Steelers introduce Max Iheanacho

The first round pick for the Steelers is in Pittsburgh!

Max Iheanachor arrived on Friday afternoon.

Like many before him, he said he was just in awe when he came through the Fort Pitt Tunnel and saw the City of Pittsburgh appear.

But his journey from Nigeria to Pittsburgh was not easy.

His parents moved here, and he ended up taking up football for the first time in junior college.

He almost quit, but his parents and their mission to help him get an education were a driving force to keep at it. It was a decision that led to him being drafted in the first round by the Steelers.

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Pittsburgh Steelers introduce Max Iheanacho The first round pick for the Steelers is in Pittsburgh!

NFL Museum at Kamin Science brings back beloved memories, creates new ones for draft visitors

If you’re looking to see some NFL memorabilia this weekend at the NFL Draft, there’s plenty at the NFL Museum at the Sports360 exhibit of the Kamin Science Center.

From the Heisman Trophy, the conference trophies, chromatic helmets for every team, bedazzled helmets, jerseys from players from every team, including TJ Watt of the Steelers.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has the busts of all of the local Hall of Famers, like Ty Law and Jimbo Covert, and Steelers Hall of Famers, like Head Coach Bill Cowher.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke with one visitor who said the museum has made him relive childhood memories and makes him excited about creating new ones with his son.

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NFL Museum at Kamin Science brings back beloved memories, creates new ones for draft visitors The Pro Football Hall of Fame has the busts of all of the local Hall of Famers, like Ty Law and Jimbo Covert, and Steelers Hall of Famers.

Local food specialties, merchandise among most popular items at NFL Draft Experience at the Point

Hundreds of thousands of NFL fans are taking in the Draft experience at Point State Park in many ways, starting with the food from Pittsburgh-area vendors.

Local coffee shop The Roaming Bean sold plenty of its specialty lattes and other creations. P’s Bird Wagon, based out of Washington County, was another popular spot.

Steelers fan Heidi Stephenson and Ben Guffey told Channel 11 you can’t go wrong with chicken fingers and were happy to see the support for local business owners.

“It’s cool to see all the representation here,” Stephenson said.

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Local food specialties, merchandise among most popular items at NFL Draft Experience at the Point Hundreds of thousands of NFL fans are taking in the Draft experience at Point State Park in many ways, starting with the food from Pittsburgh-area vendors.

Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Lynn Swann sits down for one-on-one with Channel 11

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Lynn Swann was able to kick off the NFL Draft in front of a home crowd.

Channel 11’s Lisa Sylvester spoke exclusively with him in a one-on-one interview after his big moment.

Click here to read his interview.

Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Lynn Swann sits down for one-on-one with Channel 11 Pittsburgh Steelers legend Lynn Swann was able to kick off the NFL Draft in front of a home crowd.

NFL Draft visitors set world record for most people trained in hands-only CPR in an hour

A Guinness World Record was set right here at Acrisure Stadium today, thanks to McKees Rocks native and current Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Thousands of people were trying to set a record for the most people to complete hands-only CPR training in one hour. They did it!

Before the event started, Hamlin announced another big goal achieved.

“Through the Chasing M’s Foundation, we have donated $1 million worth of AEDs to underserved communities and youth groups all across the world,” Hamlin said. “Through the chasing M’s foundation, we have donated $1 million worth of AEDs to underserved communities and youth groups all across the world.”

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NFL Draft visitors set world record for most people trained in hands-only CPR in an hour A Guinness World Record was set right here at Acrisure Stadium today, thanks to McKees Rocks native and current Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Channel 11 rides the T with NFL Draft visitors as PRT transports thousands of passengers

Thousands of fans are relying on public transportation to get to and from the NFL Draft, with Pittsburgh Regional Transit encouraging riders along the way.

PRT posted on social media Friday, saying, “Thank you to the thousands upon thousands of fans who chose to take public transit today. Let’s do it again tomorrow!”

We spent much of the day riding the T with fans, starting at the Potomac stop in Dormont, where many told us getting to the North Shore was easy.

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Channel 11 rides the T with NFL Draft visitors as PRT transports thousands of passengers Thousands of fans are relying on public transportatiThouson to get to and from the NFL Draft, with Pittsburgh Regional Transit encouraging riders along the way.

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh using NFL Draft as opportunity to find homes for some dogs

As NFL teams pick their players, a different group of prospects is searching for a forever home.

Channel 11’s Rachel Pierce was at a rescue shelter, which is offering up its own kind of draft.

Inside the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh are 11 dogs the NFL is bringing to Acrisure Stadium in the hopes of finding their forever homes.

“We think there’s a perfect teammate to be found,” Michele Frennier with the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh said.

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Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh using NFL Draft as opportunity to find homes for some dogs As NFL teams pick their players, a different group of prospects is searching for a forever home.

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