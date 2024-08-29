Route 51 in Pittsburgh reopens after month-long closure

PITTSBURGH — A portion of Route 51 in Pittsburgh that was shut down for nearly a month has reopened to traffic.

Route 51 between Crane Avenue and Woodruff Street closed to traffic on Aug. 1 to allow construction crews to demolish a bridge, install a block wall and conduct additional rehabilitation work.

PennDOT said crews will continue to work on the project through the fall. There will be lane restrictions in the same area on weeknights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday night, Sept. 3 through Friday night, Sept. 27.

