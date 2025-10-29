Route 8 lane restrictions to begin Wednesday in Etna, Shaler

Lane restrictions on Route 8 in Allegheny County will begin on Wednesday as part of a $9.14 million project by PennDOT.

The restrictions will affect Route 8 in both directions between Saxonburg Boulevard and Route 28, starting at approximately 9 p.m. and continuing around-the-clock through late November.

Crews from Gulisek Construction will conduct concrete joint sawing and sealing operations as part of the ongoing project.

The project, which began in August 2024, includes various improvements such as milling and resurfacing, retaining wall repairs, and the installation of a barrier to separate travel lanes from a future shared-use path.

Additional work includes sign and signal upgrades, guide rail updates, drainage work, ADA curb ramp updates and pavement markings.

Most of the work will be completed under short-term single-lane closures during off-peak daylight, overnight and weekend hours.

There will be three separate one-way detours of the 62nd Street Bridge in 2025, as well as a weekend detour of Saxonburg Boulevard at the intersection with Route 8.

