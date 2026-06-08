Routine patrol ends with fugitive’s arrest in Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — A local detective brought a wanted man into custody after spotting him during a routine patrol.

A spokesperson for the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Ean Irwin, 34, of McKees Rocks, was taken into arrest in the South Side on Monday.

A deputy spotted Irwin vacuuming his vehicle while on a routine patrol and called for backup, officials said.

When Irwin saw police, he tried to run away, but was taken into custody after a brief chase, officials say.

Detectives highlighted an incident in Irwin’s criminal history that happened in September 2020. Police say that was when he crashed his SUV into another vehicle on Frankstown Road in McKees Rocks.

According to officials, a two-year-old child and a four-year-old child were unrestrained in the SUV’s back seat at the time of the crash. They added that Irwin took one of those children out of the car and ran away, but left the other child behind. The children both suffered significant injuries.

Irwin was arrested six months after that crash and pleaded guilty to multiple counts of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person in December 2021.

He was declared a fugitive in March of this year for violating his probation in that case. He is wanted for another bench warrant for probation violations connected to a second incident.

Irwin was also wanted for domestic charges filed in McKees Rocks that were filed in March.

He is now being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

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