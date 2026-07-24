Cyclospora outbreak spreads to Pennsylvania, 8 other states

The cyclospora outbreak has spread to nine more states, including Pennsylvania, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The outbreak has been linked to iceberg lettuce. A lot of that lettuce, the CDC said, was served at Taco Bell locations across the country.

Cyclosporiasis, the illness caused by the cyclospora parasite, isn’t new to the CDC.

“Typically, between May and August is what we consider kind of the cyclospora season where we tend to see that increase in cases,” said Gwen Biggerstaff, deputy director of the CDC’s Division of Foodborne, Waterborne and Environmental Disease. “This year we are seeing many more cases than we normally do.”

This increase in cases is linked to iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms.

That lettuce is sold here in the U.S., and is supplied to restaurants like Taco Bell, which the CDC says is also linked to the outbreak.

“So even though we have found the source for this multi-state outbreak, we continue to investigate cases that are reported,” Biggerstaff told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

According to the CDC, there are between 31 and 80 cases of cyclosporiasis in Pennsylvania.

According to the Allegheny County Health Department, there are 26 cases there as of 9 p.m. Thursday.

The CDC said even though the lettuce has been recalled, they expect the number of cyclosporiasis cases to rise.

“It can take anywhere from two days to two weeks after someone eats a food that’s contaminated with the parasite until they become sick,” Biggerstaff said. “And then after that, they have to go to the doctor and have a test, so it can take up to six weeks until a case is reported to public health.”

If you are experiencing symptoms — which include diarrhea and other flu-like symptoms — the CDC said to call your doctor and get tested.

The CDC said one good thing about this illness is that it is not passed person to person.

“You can’t catch it from someone through casual contact,” Biggerstaff said. “It is by eating something that has the parasite in it.”

The CDC said you can keep yourself safe from foodborne illness by washing produce before eating, cooking that produce, and washing your hands before cooking.

But for this outbreak? The CDC says to toss or return the recalled lettuce.

“Do not eat recalled food,” Biggerstaff said.

Click here for a full list of recalled Taylor Farms products.

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