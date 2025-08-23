Run Around the Square returns to Pittsburgh for 3rd year

PITTSBURGH — Run Around the Square, Pittsburgh’s largest neighborhood footrace, returns to Regent Square on August 23, 2025, marking its 43rd year.

The event features a 5K race and a 1.5-mile walk, both starting at the Environmental Charter School.

The 5K race is USATF-sanctioned, ensuring it meets the standards set by USA Track & Field, and it begins at 9:00 a.m. following the 1.5-mile walk, which starts at 8:15 a.m.

Since its inception, Run Around the Square has raised over $350,000 to support local organizations such as the Wilkins School Community Center and the Frick Environmental Center.

Participants are reminded that online registration closes at midnight on August 21, 2025, and there will be no registration available on the day of the event.

