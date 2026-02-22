Underwear-clad runners in Pittsburgh help raise funds, awareness of genetic condition

PITTSBURGH — A group of runners made the most of the sunny weather on Saturday.

It was the 14th-annual Cupid’s Undie Run, a 1-mile dash through the North Shore where participants dress in nothing but their undergarments.

Around 300 people were registered to take part in Saturday’s event, which raised funds and awareness for neurofibromatosis, a genetic condition that causes tumors to grow on the body and nervous system.

“Basically, we want to get people aware of neurofibromatosis,” race director Brooke Bissell said. “We want people to realize this is not a bunch of people running because we’re silly. There is a purpose. We’re running in our underwear because those with tumors cannot cover up their tumors all the time.”

Organizers say their goal is $110,000, and anyone interested can still donate until the end of the month by clicking here.

