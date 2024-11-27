Russell Wilson confident Steelers will fix red zone issues: ‘I don’t think we’re far off’

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled mightily in the red zone as of late. Over the past two weeks, they have scored just one touchdown inside the 20-yard line — a three-yard run by running back Jaylen Warren.

Quarterback Russell Wilson knows the Steelers must quickly correct those issues if they hope to stay competitive in the race for the playoffs, but he’s confident that will happen sooner rather than later.

“I think the thing is we just got to stay on schedule first and second down,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to make plays and we’ve got to find plays, and I don’t think we’re far off. I definitely don’t think that. I think we played two tough games over the past two weeks and I believe in us. I know how capable we are and I’m looking forward to it.”

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group