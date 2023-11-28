Local

Rusted; Penguins Game 21 vs. Predators

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) celebrates his goal with Bryan Rust (17) and Marcus Pettersson (28) Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) celebrates his goal with Bryan Rust (17) and Marcus Pettersson (28) during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

NASHVILLE — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10-0) launch into the second quarter of the season Tuesday with a game against the Predators in Nashville.

They are coming off a 3-2 win Saturday over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs but have lost four of their past six games.

Nashville (10-10-0) is coming off a 3-2 win Sunday over the Winnipeg Jets.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins are still looking for a high level of consistency.

One thing that could help is the expected return of top-line right winger Bryan Rust. He has missed the past three games because of an unspecified injury.

Rust practiced in a full capacity Monday. Coach Mike Sullivan said Rust probably will be classified as a game-time decision.

Click here to read the full story from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman doing yard work killed by fallen tree
  • What’s behind unexpected charges on some PNC bank customer accounts
  • TSA releases its 2024 canine calendar; here’s how you can download it for free
  • VIDEO: Beaver County DA elect discusses plans to address drug crimes now that marijuana is legal in Ohio
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read