Rusted; Penguins Game 21 vs. Predators

The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10-0) launch into the second quarter of the season Tuesday with a game against the Predators in Nashville.

They are coming off a 3-2 win Saturday over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs but have lost four of their past six games.

Nashville (10-10-0) is coming off a 3-2 win Sunday over the Winnipeg Jets.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins are still looking for a high level of consistency.

One thing that could help is the expected return of top-line right winger Bryan Rust. He has missed the past three games because of an unspecified injury.

Rust practiced in a full capacity Monday. Coach Mike Sullivan said Rust probably will be classified as a game-time decision.

