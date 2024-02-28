Local

‘Sad Summer Festival’ featuring Mayday Parade, The Maine coming to Stage AE in July

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

‘Sad Summer Festival’ featuring Mayday Parade, The Maine coming to Stage AE in July

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Punk rock fans, mark your calendars.

Stage AE announced the Sad Summer Festival featuring Mayday Parade and The Maine will make a stop in Pittsburgh on July 23.

Other bands performing include The Wonder Years, We The Kings, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Hot Milk, Daisy Grenade and Diva Bleach.

General admission tickets will be $55 purchased in advance and $60 the day of the show. Platinum seating is $99 and VIP tickets are $125.

Tickets go on sale March 8. Presale is available March 6 with code “SADDINGTON”.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Wendy’s clarifies dynamic pricing statement
  • Double Tree Hotel next to Monroeville Convention Center closing its doors
  • Personal care home where dementia patient died opted not to open secured unit last year
  • VIDEO: Application seeks development of property near Acrisure Stadium, science center
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read