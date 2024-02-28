‘Sad Summer Festival’ featuring Mayday Parade, The Maine coming to Stage AE in July

PITTSBURGH — Punk rock fans, mark your calendars.

Stage AE announced the Sad Summer Festival featuring Mayday Parade and The Maine will make a stop in Pittsburgh on July 23.

Other bands performing include The Wonder Years, We The Kings, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Hot Milk, Daisy Grenade and Diva Bleach.

General admission tickets will be $55 purchased in advance and $60 the day of the show. Platinum seating is $99 and VIP tickets are $125.

Tickets go on sale March 8. Presale is available March 6 with code “SADDINGTON”.

