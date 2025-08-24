Saint Mary Mother of God Parish celebrates 200th anniversary

FREEPORT, Pa. — Saint Mary Mother of God Parish in Freeport is set to celebrate its 200th anniversary with a special blessing ceremony Sunday morning.

The parish, which has a church building that is 175 years old, recently had its steeple repainted and a gold cross imported from Europe installed. Bishop Larry Kulick from the Diocese of Greensburg will perform the blessing by being lifted approximately 130 feet to the steeple.

The event will take place at Saint Mary Mother of God Parish, located at 608 High Street in Freeport. The blessing ceremony is scheduled to occur shortly after 9:00 a.m., with the congregation gathering for a group picture to commemorate the anniversary.

The parish’s 200th anniversary marks a significant milestone, although the exact significance regarding the founding or another event was not specified. The repainting of the steeple and the installation of the imported gold cross are part of the preparations for this celebration.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group