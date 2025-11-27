Salvation Army to deliver over 1,000 meals to residents in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — The Salvation Army will deliver over 1,000 meals to isolated older adults and families in need across Allegheny County on Thanksgiving Day.

This marks the third consecutive year that The Salvation Army has organized this initiative, which involves packing and hand-delivering warm meals to residents in 38 senior residences and families at the Family Caring Center.

The meals will be prepared and delivered by representatives from The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division, along with community partners and volunteers.

The Musuneggi Financial Group is a sponsor of the event, providing desserts for the meals.

The Salvation Army aims to provide hope and dignity to individuals and families facing hardship during the holidays.

In addition to the meal delivery, local Salvation Army Worship and Service Centers across 28 counties in Western Pennsylvania are distributing food and hosting community meals throughout the season.

Volunteer shifts for the Thanksgiving event have already been assigned, but current volunteer opportunities can be found online at salvationarmywpa.org/volunteer.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, which supports families and individuals in need, will conclude on Christmas Eve.

This annual fundraiser ensures The Salvation Army can continue critical services including feeding initiatives, rent and utility assistance, seasonal assistance, youth empowerment, and spiritual programs.

