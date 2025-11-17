Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign for 2025

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers and donations to help families across the region as the 2025 Red Kettle Campaign kicks off.

The campaign kicked off on Monday and seeks to raise enough money to provide essential services to families who are facing economic hardships during the holiday season.

This year, their aim is to raise $2,303,000 across 28 counties, including $527,000 in Allegheny County.

The Salvation Army works to provide warm meals, emergency rental and utility assistance and food throughout the year.

“Gifts given now directly fund our ability to serve our communities well into 2026,” Major Marcus Jugenheimer, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania, said. “Across Pittsburgh and throughout Western Pennsylvania, we are seeing a significant increase in requests for assistance. Thousands of working families and individuals are struggling to put food on their tables and heat their homes. It is imperative we raise these funds now to keep this critical safety net intact for our neighbors in need.”

Donations stay local and are given to families within the community they were collected.

PNC Bank is the sponsor for the Allegheny County Red Kettle Kickoff.

Donations can be made in person at locations throughout Western Pennsylvania or virtually by visiting salvationarmywpa.org. Gifts can also be given by texting the word “Kettle” to 31333.

If you would prefer to volunteer, the organization is still looking for people to ring their iconic bells next to the Red Kettles. Volunteers work two-hour shifts.

The Salvation Army said they typically see $80-$100 donated per shift. That money can provide up to $200 meals.

Click here if you are interested in volunteering.

