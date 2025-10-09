Salvation Army opens applications for Angel Tree tradition

The Salvation Army is looking for help with its seasonal Angel Tree tradition.

Angel Tree is a holiday program that happens each year. Children create wish lists and share them with hundreds of people, churches, businesses and companies.

Those toys are collected and sent to the Salvation Army where they are sorted and given to families.

Applications to participate in the program are now being accepted.

Families who wish to ask for assistance and people looking to help them are encouraged to visit the Salvation Army website by clicking here.

The Salvation Army has also created a chart including contact information for Western Pennsylvania Divisions by zip code.

Last year, more than 100,000 toys were delivered to children across 28 counties in Pennsylvania.

