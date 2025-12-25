Salvation Army volunteers cook, deliver meals to nearly 40 facilities on Christmas Eve

PITTSBURGH — Volunteers with the Salvation Army came together to pack up meals for seniors on Christmas Eve.

Officials said around 80 volunteers came to the Salvation Army Pittsburgh Temple and Worship Center on McNeilly Road on Wednesday to put together around a thousand meals.

The food was sent out to over 38 facilities and homes, including the Salvation Army’s Family Caring Center. That center supports families facing homelessness.

Residents in Baldwin, Blawnox, Dormont, East Liberty, Etna, Homestead, Lawrenceville, McKees Rocks, McKeesport, Monroeville, Northside, Penn Hills, Ross Township, South Side and West Mifflin received meals.

Some volunteers have made a tradition out of helping out for the holiday season.

“I initially met the Salvation Army when I was a volunteer as a teenager, so I have a deep appreciation for anyone who is willing to give their time to give a blessing to someone else,” Salvation Army Divisional Commander Marcus Jugenheimer said.

He added that the organization often sees an influx of volunteers during the holiday season.

