Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania exceeds Red Kettle Campaign goals

PITTSBURGH — It came down to the wire, but the Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division did end up exceeding its Red Kettle Campaign fundraising goal.

After thousands of donations from generous community members, the Salvation Army raised more than $2.4 million across 28 counties during the 2025 Red Kettle Campaign. The total of $2,485,684 reached nearly 108% of the organization’s fundraising goal.

In Allegheny County, the organization raised an estimated $523,870. This total represents more than 99% of the fundraising goal set for the county this year.

The funds raised during the annual campaign allow the organization to provide feeding initiatives, rent and utility assistance, youth empowerment and spiritual programs.

Major Marcus Jugenheimer serves as the divisional commander for The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania. He credited the success of the campaign to the support of local residents and corporate sponsors.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who made this Red Kettle Campaign a success,” Jugenheimer said. “Whether you dropped a donation in a kettle, made a digital gift, or gave your time as a bell ringer, you have blessed our ministries and the neighbors we serve. Thank you for coming together to make a difference during the season of giving.”

The Salvation Army says the bulk of donations were collected in person at retail and community locations.

While the overall regional campaign exceeded its targets, some specific communities — Latrobe and Brackenridge — did not meet their local fundraising goals to support critical services.

