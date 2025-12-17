Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania still needs $1M before Christmas Eve to meet fundraising goals

The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania needs to raise over $1 million before Christmas Eve to meet its fundraising goals for the annual Red Kettle Campaign.

As of Wednesday, the local division has raised $1,225,138, which is 53% of its total goal of $2,303,000.

In Allegheny County, The Salvation Army has raised $271,139, representing 51% of its specific goal of $527,000. These funds are critical for supporting various services, including feeding initiatives, utility assistance and youth empowerment programs throughout the year.

Several Salvation Army centers in Western Pennsylvania are currently below 50% of their fundraising goals, highlighting the urgent need for community support. Locations in Greensburg, Latrobe, Meadville, Mon Valley (Donora), North Boroughs (Pittsburgh) and Erie are particularly in need of increased donations to continue their essential services.

Major Marcus Jugenheimer, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania, emphasized the critical nature of this fundraising campaign, saying, “It is the most wonderful time of the year and the most critical time of year for The Salvation Army.” He noted that with only a week remaining, the organization needs more than $1 million to sustain its programs across the region, which have served as a safety net for those in need for more than 160 years.

Donations raised during this campaign directly benefit local communities. Supporters can contribute by making in-person donations at various locations or through the Salvation Army’s website. Additionally, donations can be made by texting the word “Kettle” to 31333 for immediate contributions.

