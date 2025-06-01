Sandcastle Waterpark postpones opening for another week after heavy rainfall, some flooding

PITTSBURGH — Amid ongoing chilly weather, Sandcastle Waterpark has delayed its opening again.

The park has been forced to delay its opening multiple times this season because of the weather.

Most recently, opening day was supposed to be June 1, but Sandcastle announced on social media Saturday that it now plans to open on June 7.

The delay comes after recent heavy rainfall and minor flooding at the park.

Anyone looking for a day out on June 1 can get into Kennywood for free if they have a Sandcastle Season Pass for 2025, the park said.

Sandcastle was originally scheduled to open on May 25.

