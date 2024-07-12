Local

Satellite license-to-carry event to be held in Ohio Township

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A satellite Pennsylvania license to carry a firearm event will be held Saturday, July 13, at the Ohio Township Volunteer Fire Company, 1520 Roosevelt Road, Pittsburgh.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is an effort by Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus to bring government services to the community and make it more convenient for residents to get a permit when they can’t get downtown.

Anyone seeking a new permit or renewing an existing one can bring $20 cash and a valid ID to the event.

