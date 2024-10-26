Saturday marks one year since fire at Brunton Dairy farm, family hopes to finally reopen soon

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s an image that is hard to forget. Flames filled the sky one year ago as the Brunton Dairy Farm made the decision to continue on its legacy and rebuild.

“The outpouring of love and support it brings it all in, we are blessed and grateful to have this to look forward to,” said Leanne Brunton.

It didn’t come without hard times as this family still managed to keep the milk processing with the help of neighboring farms.

“Every day they are here for us, and they’ve made the darkest of our days brighter, they helped nurse the cows and love them like we do. So this is a lot of theirs too they are our family now,” Leanne said.

While the buildings are up and the new technology installed, it will still be another month before the cows are in the new waterbed stalls as the power is still being wired. Then they will be trained on the new robotic technology and the full operation will be back up and running.

“We hope it’s really soon as everything is coming together. As far as milk processing, we are shooting for first of the year, February or March as our goal,” said Edward G. Brunton.

It’s a moment this family is looking to as they continue this family business that started back in 1832.

“I remember so many different learning skills coming from that barn and different experiences and memories, I’m looking forward to making more memories and more knowledge from it,” said Alexia Brunton.

As for what started the fire last October, the fire marshal determined it was electrical.

