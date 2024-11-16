Saturday morning clouds will slowly give way to afternoon sunshine

PITTSBURGH — It’s another cloudy start to the day on Saturday and a 10 mph breeze makes it feel chilly.

Clouds will gradually break for sun in the afternoon, but it may take a while — especially for areas north of Pittsburgh. Clouds will return on Sunday, gradually thickening throughout the day, but that won’t stop highs from approaching 60.

Light showers are possible Monday morning and again late Tuesday, but the most active part of next week will come late Wednesday and Thursday as a strong area of low pressure settles over the Ohio Valley. Enough cold air will wrap around the back side of the low to give us our first flakes of the season! Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s toward the end of the week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group