Saturday morning showers taper off by the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Many areas will see rain to start the day. Heavier rain is possible at times and could cause ponding on the roads. Rain will taper to a few showers by noon. A thunderstorm is also possible Saturday morning.

Sunday will dry out with just a stray thunderstorm during the afternoon.

Our first heatwave of the year arrives next week with high temperatures near or above 90 degrees for several days. The combination of heat and increasing humidity will push the heat index into the mid to upper 90s, and heat advisories may be issued.

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Those who work outdoors or kids attending outdoor camps will need to plan ahead for the stretch of hot weather.

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