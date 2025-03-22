Scam caller impersonating Pittsburgh Police sergeant

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police officers are warning the public about an ongoing scam.

A scam caller is impersonating a sergeant within their department and leaving messages on people’s phones.

The messages urge victims to call the number back about potential charges they are facing.

Pittsburgh Police said these calls are fake.

If you receive a call like this, you are asked to call 911 and report it.

