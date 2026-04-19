Cooler temperatures for Sunday, chance of rain and potential snow showers overnight

PITTSBURGH — Rain continues but will start to break up as we head into the mid-morning hours. Temperatures are in the low 40s after reaching a high of 82 yesterday and we’ll crawl our way back into the low 50s this afternoon.

There will be lots of dry time today, but watch for an uptick in showers this evening as a weak disturbance crosses. This will bring a reinforcing shot of colder air which may allow rain showers to transition to snow showers by around midnight!

Conditions will be even colder Monday as wind chills remain stuck in the 30s almost all day long. The coldest night will be Monday night as the winds settle, which will allow everyone to dip into the 20s, setting the state for a hard freeze Tuesday morning.

A quick warm-up is expected for mid-week as highs soar into the low 70s Wednesday and near 80 degrees by Thursday. Weather for the NFL draft looks spectacular with mainly dry weather although a few showers are possible as we head into Saturday.

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