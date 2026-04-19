Freeze Watch issued for some local counties as temperatures drop overnight

PITTSBURGH — Cloudy with rain showers at times along with falling temperatures tonight; lows will be around 40 degrees.

Much cooler Sunday with breezy conditions; highs will only be in the upper 40s around 50 degrees. A few passing showers are possible in the evening; a few wet snowflakes could mix in our far northern counties.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Indiana counties and north along with our eastern ridges for early Monday morning, where temperatures could drop into the upper 20s. Make sure to bring in or cover outdoor plants as a freeze is possible on Monday.

The week starts cool with highs only in the mid-40s on Monday. More sunshine Tuesday with highs back near average in the low to mid 60s. Warmer air is expected just in time for the NFL draft, with highs in the 70s and even low 80s by Friday.

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