Scammers are targeting Pennsylvanians more than ever, attorney general says

Pennsylvania’s attorney general is urging caution after an uptick in scam activity.

Pennsylvanians are losing tens of millions of dollars to scammers. Attorney General Dave Sunday says his office received more scam complaints in 2025 than in the year before.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., Sunday sits down with Jatara McGee, breaking down the most common scams Pennsylvania residents are reporting, how much money was lost and why he believes scam activity is increasing.

