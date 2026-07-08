Scammers impersonating Beaver County deputy sheriffs in phone calls

The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office issued a public warning regarding a scam where individuals impersonate deputy sheriffs.

These scammers falsely claim victims have outstanding warrants for failing to appear for federal jury duty and demand immediate payment to resolve these purported legal issues.

The perpetrators use “spoofed” caller ID numbers to make calls appear to originate from the Sheriff’s Office, often including background noises such as police radios or scanners to enhance their credibility. They instruct victims to make payments via Western Union to account numbers they provide.

The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office clarified that it does not handle federal grand juries and does not accept payments for warrants over the phone or in person. The office emphasized that this type of impersonation has become a common practice.

The scam’s intention is to scare victims into making payments by using false claims, such as having a warrant for arrest due to failing to report for court or jury duty, or requiring a bail payment. Scammers attempt to obtain bank account information, credit card numbers, PayPal account details or gift card numbers.

How to protect yourself

The Sheriff’s Office advises residents to always call the agency the caller claims to represent before providing any personal information or money. If a caller claims there is a warrant from the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, individuals should contact the office directly at 724-770-4602 or Beaver County Emergency Services at 724-775-0880.

To safeguard against becoming a victim, residents should never provide personal information over the phone if they question a call’s legitimacy. They should ask for the caller’s name and position, then independently verify legitimate contact information for the agency before calling back. Residents should never provide credit card information, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, bank information or gift card numbers to anyone with whom they did not initiate contact.

Additional recommendations include noting the caller’s telephone number, although residents should be aware that many scammers use ‘spoofed’ numbers. Individuals should document the conversation and disconnect without providing any financial or personal details. The Sheriff’s Office also noted that criminals can access personal information using personal computers and websites.

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