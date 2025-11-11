Scammers taking advantage of SNAP program uncertainty to steal personal information

As the SNAP program suspension continues due to the ongoing government shutdown, scammers are trying to take advantage of people.

A text scam has been making its way around the country, and now it’s here in the Pittsburgh area.

Shoppers who use SNAP tell Channel 11 that scammers targeting them at a time like this is just cruel.

"It’s frustrating, very frustrating," one woman told us. She just bought her weekly groceries with SNAP benefits, and she doesn’t know the next time her account will be replenished.

We let her and other shoppers know about a scam that’s targeting people who use SNAP — at a time when they’re unsure of the future of the program.

“This is when evil really shows his hand. When people are desperate, and poor people are struggling… that’s when evil really shows his hand," Robert Battle said.

People have been receiving text messages encouraging people to click on a link to redeem almost $2,500 in SNAP benefits.

If you click the link, it takes you to a website that asks you for personal information and takes you to a series of other sites.

In fine print, it says “not affiliated with any state or federal government agency.”

“The goal in getting to you to click on the link, return the call, reply to the message is to steal your personal information or obtain financial information as well,” Caitlin Driscoll with the Better Business Bureau said.

Driscoll said scammers are likely specifically choosing to prey on people during the government shutdown.

“Any time there is a situation that could cause alarm, potentially confusing to consumers involving money, personal information… scammers are going to attempt to take advantage of the situation," she said.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday has also issued a warning that the SNAP scammers might contact you through text messages, emails, and phone calls.

